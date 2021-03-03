Lithuania refused to extradite to Belarus ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, reports RIA News, referring to the statement of the ministry of foreign affairs of the Baltic state.

The press service of the department emphasized that Riga “does not extradite people who are subject to political persecution.”

“Minsk knows this very well,” added the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

On the eve of the Investigative Committee of Belarus initiated the extradition of the opposition politician and submitted the relevant documents to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

We will remind, Tikhanovskaya left Belarus in August last year. Belarusian authorities put her on the interstate wanted list for calling for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order.

Tikhonovskaya herself in a recent interview with the Swiss newspaper Le Temps expressed the opinion that the opposition in Belarus “lost the streets.” According to her, the decrease in street activity is due to the fact that the Belarusians opposing the current government are tired and afraid.