The Lithuanian authorities reacted to the statement of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who announced plans to “strengthen” the border with Ukraine and close it with Poland and Lithuania.

According to Interfax, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius on the air of the LRT TV channel expressed concern about Lukashenka’s statements: “There have been such statements before – about the reorientation of cargo to other ports. Then a reservation was made that if Russia offered similar conditions and the like. I believe that now we also need to wait, what does this mean – closing borders for goods, for people, or something else. “

He also reacted to the statements of the Belarusian authorities about the transfer of the army to its western borders. “There were statements that half of the army was sent to guard the borders with the West, because it seems that from here someone is threatening, someone is going to attack. This is a reaction to the situation of an inadequate person “, – added Linkevichus.

At the same time, it is noted that the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Lithuania Rita Tamashunienė does not yet know about possible restrictions on the border of Belarus and Lithuania, although she has heard about Lukashenka’s statements. And the head of the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service, Rustamas Lyubayevas, noted that at the moment movement across the border is carried out as usual.

As “FACTS” previously reported, Lukashenka stated that the mass protests in Belarus are supported in Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

Photo from the website of the President of Belarus.

31

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter