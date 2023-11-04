Lithuanian Foreign Ministry: for the Russian Federation, the peace agreement with Kiev means time for rearmament

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, spoke out against the peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. He stated this on his page on the social network. X (formerly Twitter).

In his opinion, for Moscow, a peace agreement with Kiev will only mean time for rearmament. “Our children will curse us in the trenches that we are digging for them,” said the head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Landsbergis deserved to be prosecuted for calling for a violent change of power in Russia. “This is not the first time that Landsbergis allows himself to voice such extremist ideas, and for this he has already been included in the list of persons prohibited from entering our country,” she noted.