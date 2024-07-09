Lithuanian Defense Ministry: NATO Strengthens Presence in Baltics for Border Battles

NATO is increasing its presence in the Baltics so that the North Atlantic Alliance military has the ability to conduct combat operations on the border if necessary. This is stated Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas, Izvestia reports.

According to him, the Baltic countries are moving forward “with the NATO defense plan.” At the same time, Kaščiūnas emphasized that the goal of strengthening the bloc’s presence in the region is deterrence. In addition, the head of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry added that the Baltic countries are also trying to “fill the gaps” in equipping air defense systems with long-range weapons. He noted that this requires more defense spending.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the conflict in Ukraine had revealed huge gaps in the alliance’s combat readiness.