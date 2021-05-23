A Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing at the Minsk airport due to a conflict between a passenger and one of the crew members. On May 23, the representative of the state-owned company Lietuvos oro uostai Lina Beishene announced this on the air of the radio LRT…

“We do not have such information (About mining. – Ed.). A conflict arose between one of the passengers and a crew member. It was decided to land the plane in Minsk, ”Beishene said.

Earlier that day, information appeared that the plane urgently landed at the Belarusian airport on Sunday due to a message about mining. It is specified that the plane has successfully landed in Minsk, sappers are currently working on the spot. According to journalists, a message about the threat of an explosion came to the mail of the airport call-center.

On board the plane was the founder of the extremist Telegram channel NEXTA in Belarus, Roman Protasevich. After the plane landed, he was detained. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus confirmed the fact of the arrest of Protasevich at the Minsk airport.

On March 27, the Minsk office of the Investigative Committee initiated the recognition of the editorial office of the Telegram channel NEXTA as a foreign extremist organization and a ban on its activities on the territory of Belarus.

Thus, the investigation added to the materials of the criminal case the facts of calls for protests, blocking roads, strikes, coordination of unauthorized mass events, indicating specific locations, as well as routes of movement posted on Telegram channels.

In December 2020, the KGB of Belarus included the creator of NEXTA Stepan Putilo and Protasevich in the list of organizations and individuals involved in terrorist activities. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry appealed to Poland with a demand to extradite both citizens as soon as possible.