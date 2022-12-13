Lithuania extended the state of emergency in the regions along its borders near Russia and Belarus until March 17, 2023.
The Lithuanian parliament approved a similar decision made by the government in Vilnius on Tuesday.
The regulation on the state of emergency applies in the border area as well as at other border control points such as airports and railway stations.
The regulation allows authorities to stop and search vehicles and people in the border area. Measures to protect strategic facilities and infrastructure will also be strengthened.
Lithuania borders Russia’s Kaliningrad enclave on the Baltic Sea and is isolated from the Russian mainland, as well as on the border of Belarus. Lithuania considers the Ukrainian crisis a direct threat to its security.
#Lithuania #extends #state #emergency #borders
Leave a Reply