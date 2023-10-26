Lithuanian Foreign Ministry: of the 1 million shells promised by the EU to Ukraine, only 300 thousand have been delivered

The European Union’s (EU) promise to supply Ukraine with one million artillery shells remains unfulfilled. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis complained about this in his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

According to the head of the Foreign Ministry, of the ammunition promised by the EU, only 300 thousand shells were delivered to Ukraine.