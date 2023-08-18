“The border crossings of Sumsko and Tverisiaus were closed at midnight,” said Lithuanian border guard spokeswoman Lena Laurinaitt-Grygyen, adding that barriers topped with barbed wire would be erected during the day.

Lithuania’s decision also aims to combat smuggling, as the other four crossing points are equipped with X-ray detection systems, unlike the two lanes that were closed on Friday.

In addition, Lithuania is seeking to limit the number of trips between the two countries. In the first half of this year, 230,000 transit trips were recorded for Lithuanians across the border with Belarus.

Vilnius fears that the Minsk authorities will take advantage of this “to try to recruit spies from among these travelers through extortion or other means of pressure.”

Relations between the two countries have long been tense, but they have deteriorated further since the controversial 2020 presidential elections in Belarus.

The authorities in Minsk considered that Lithuania’s decision was “absurd”.

The neighboring countries of Belarus and affiliated with NATO see the presence of the Wagner Group near their borders as a direct threat to them, which necessitated a lot of measures in anticipation of any possible provocations.