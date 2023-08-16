Lithuania will close this Friday (18) two of its six border crossings with Belarus in response to the presence of Wagner Group mercenaries in the territory of the neighboring country, as announced today (16) by the government of the Baltic country.

The Lithuanian Council of Ministers approved the Ministry of Transport’s proposal to close the two entrances, at Šumsk and Tverecuis, in order to centralize most of the activities and controls at the biggest border post, at Medininkai.

“This decision is a preventive measure aimed at controlling threats to national security and possible provocations at the border,” said Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė.

The closure of border crossings is a reaction to the transfer to Belarusian territory of several Wagner mercenaries after the failed mutiny against Putin’s government in Russia in June this year.

The Medininkai passage is considered the most technically equipped and has control systems that are not available at the points that will be closed.

With more border guards and customs inspectors, “the situation with regard to vehicle queues and freight transport is unlikely to change fundamentally,” according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport.

The Lithuanian press considers that the decision could be the first step towards the total closure of the border with Belarus.

The website of Lithuanian public broadcaster “LRT” quoted Bilotaitė as saying that the Baltic countries and Poland are discussing the possibilities of completely closing the borders with Belarus and that the final details will be coordinated at a meeting in Warsaw on 28 August.

The presidents of Poland and Latvia, Andrzej Duda and Edgars Rinkeviczs, indicated, after a meeting this Wednesday in Warsaw, that the security and situation on the border with Belarus is a priority issue.

“Poland and Latvia share their concern about the threat of a hybrid war coming from Belarus,” said Duda, in a joint statement with his Latvian counterpart.

Latvia, like the other Baltic countries and Poland, is reinforcing its troops at the borders and advancing in the modernization of its armies, added Rinkeviczs.

Information about Wagner’s presence and activities in Belarus is contradictory, although the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service estimates that the number of mercenaries could reach 4,500.

The announcement of the closure of these two crossings comes after Latvia increased the contingent of guards on its border with Belarus after detecting an increase in irregular crossings of migrants.

The concentration of migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere encouraged by Belarus on the borders with Lithuania, Latvia and Poland is seen as a “hybrid war” designed to overwhelm border guards and social services in countries hosting Belarusian dissidents and support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

