Lithuanian TV presenter Ramanauskas calls for execution for Russian films and songs

Lithuanian TV presenter Algis Ramanauskas called for shooting those who listen to songs and watch films in Russian at high volume. His words are quoted Sputnik Lithuania.

As an example, he cited a situation in which the father of a family loudly turns on a Russian film, and the mother loudly listens to Russian music.

“The question here is what to do first: take the children away and then shoot them (the parents, note from “Lenta.ru”) or in front of children… No, of course, first take the children away and then shoot them,” Ramanauskas said, adding that “children like that should be taken away.”

In May, a Lithuanian court refused to protect a Russian language teacher who was insulted on social media. The teacher went to court after a social media user called her “cotton wool” and a “Russian fascist.” In addition, the man demanded that she be suspended from teaching at educational institutions. The court sided with the man. The teacher was ordered to pay 4,961 euros in legal costs.