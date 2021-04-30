The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lithuanian Seimas, Zhigimantas Pavilionis, named the time frame within which, in his opinion, Ukraine will join NATO and the European Union. This is reported by the portal “Gordon”.

According to Pavilionis, this will happen in less than 15 years. He said that he sees in the coming to power in the United States of Joe Biden a chance for Ukraine’s quick entry into the North Atlantic Alliance. The deputy called the republic “a front line between democracy and autocracy.”

“It is necessary for Biden to become for you what he was [40-й президент США Рональд] Reagan is for us, for Central Europe and the Baltic states, ”Pavilionis said.

Earlier it became known that about 64 percent of Ukrainians fully or partially support the idea of ​​the country’s joining NATO.

The course towards membership in the European Union and NATO is enshrined in the constitution of Ukraine.