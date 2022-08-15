Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis said that the country is issuing visas to Russians for humanitarian purposes

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that Vilnius had practically stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians, while the country only issues Schengen visas for humanitarian purposes. He called this condition in an interview with Deutsche Welle (recognized in the Russian Federation as a media foreign agent), transmits TASS.

“Let’s start with the fact that Lithuania made this decision quite early. And not only for political reasons, but also for practical ones,” the Foreign Minister said. He added that the reason is that since the beginning of the events in Ukraine, a huge flow of people who sought asylum went to Lithuania.

“I would suggest that Lithuania’s decision on visas is the way to go. Stop issuing visas to people who come here for any reason other than humanitarian,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that Finland is going to limit transit tourism from Russia to other European countries on Schengen visas issued earlier by Finnish diplomatic missions. The issue of issuing visas to Russians will be discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the end of August.