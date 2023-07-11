Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that it is time for NATO to recognize the act of cooperation with Russia as invalid and establish permanent military bases near its borders. With such a call, he turned to the alliance in an interview with the newspaper The Times 10 July.

“When Russia is actively deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, and we have all the evidence that this is happening, we should finally recognize that the Russia-NATO founding act is dead,” Nauseda said.

According to the Lithuanian President, the founding act on relations and cooperation between the alliance and Moscow, signed in 1997, prevents NATO from defending its borders. According to the document, members of the organization cannot place nuclear weapons and permanent bases on the territory of new allies.

The President also spoke about Ukraine’s accession to NATO. In his opinion, it is time to provide Kyiv with a plan of action in order to take a shorter path to joining the alliance. He believes that this would help Ukrainian soldiers to perk up.

Earlier, on July 7, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO’s new military plans include bringing 300,000 troops in Europe to a state of high combat readiness. This will also affect military personnel on the water and in the air.

In turn, the military observer, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin, believes that the grand words of the alliance will not be confirmed in reality. In his opinion, the organization will not be able to raise such a large army.

On June 28, it was reported about the plans of the Czech Republic to send an additional number of military personnel along with other members of the alliance to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO. There are already more than 600 Czech soldiers in the Baltic countries and Slovakia, in the future it is planned to double the contingent. And on June 26, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that the FRG plans to deploy an additional 4,000 troops in Lithuania in the long term to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.