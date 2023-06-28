Lithuania will give Ukraine two specially purchased NASAMS missile systems

Lithuania will transfer to Ukraine two NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems specially purchased for this purpose. About it on your Facebook page Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda

“Lithuania has acquired two NASAMS launchers, which it will transfer to Ukraine. In the near future they will arrive in Ukraine,” the head of state said.