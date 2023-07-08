Lithuania blocked traffic at the Medininkai checkpoint on the border with Belarus

Lithuania unilaterally blocked traffic at the Medininkai checkpoint. About it informs Border Committee of Belarus.

From 13:00 on July 8 (coincides with Moscow), the Lithuanian side stopped registering people and vehicles at the checkpoint. The authorities of Belarus called this decision an aggravation of the situation on the border and blamed Lithuania for the resulting traffic jam. The Border Committee urged drivers to choose an alternative route.

Earlier, the Polish Armed Forces began the transfer of a thousand soldiers and 200 pieces of equipment to the border with Belarus in the Podlaskie Voivodeship.