Lithuania on Monday began building a military base that will house up to 4,000 combat-ready German troops once it is completed by the end of 2027, in the German military’s first permanent foreign deployment since World War II.

Germany last year pledged to deploy troops in Lithuania, a NATO and EU member that borders Russia.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius likened the decision to the decision to deploy Allied troops in West Germany during the Cold War to defend Western Europe in the event of an attack from the former Soviet Union.

Lithuania is set to spend more than €1 billion ($1.10 billion) over the next three years to develop the base, in one of the largest construction projects in its history, Lithuanian Army Chief of Staff Raimundas Viksnoras estimates.

It is a “huge investment” for a country with a population of 2.9 million and an economy one-tenth the size of Germany’s, Viksnoras said on the sidelines of the project launch.

The base in Rudninkai, near the capital Vilnius and just 20 kilometres from Belarus, is planned to house up to 4,000 troops, store and maintain tanks and other equipment, and include full-scale shooting ranges. Around 1,000 additional German military and civilian contractors are planned to be deployed to other locations in Lithuania.

However, only about a fifth of the buildings in the complex in Rudninkai have been contracted for construction so far, raising concerns that they will not be ready on time.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kaciunas told reporters that his ministry would award contracts for the remaining works by the end of this year, which coincides with the end of the current government’s term.

According to a confidential budget draft, the German government has asked parliament for €2.93 billion to buy 105 Leopard 2A8 tanks, some of which are to be used to equip the base in Lithuania.