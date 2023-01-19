The meeting participants at the Ramstein air base will announce on January 20 the transfer of hundreds of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This was announced on January 19 by Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas.

“Several countries will announce the sending of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine tomorrow at a meeting at Ramstein Air Base. The total number of armored vehicles will be in the hundreds, ”the agency quoted him as saying. Reuters.

The day before, Politico reported that the United States would announce a new aid package to Ukraine after a meeting of a group created by Western countries that coordinates military assistance to Kyiv. It is planned to include several American Stryker armored fighting vehicles and ground-launched small-diameter bombs with a range of up to 160 km, but will not include Abrams tanks.

Also on January 18, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that consultations are underway between NATO countries about sending tanks to Ukraine. In addition, he said that Kyiv needs more air defense systems, spare parts for equipment and ammunition.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

