Minister Kasciunas: Russia is transferring troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk

Russia is transferring troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk, Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas said. He made this statement at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, transmits “RBC-Ukraine”.

“We are now seeing how they are redeploying their troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk. And I am telling the Lithuanian people: look how the Ukrainians are fighting for you, because because of their fight they need to withdraw their troops from Kaliningrad. We even call this the “demilitarization” of Kaliningrad,” the Defense Minister said.

There was no confirmation of this information from the Russian side.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry showed a video of the transfer of additional combat equipment to units repelling an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. In addition to equipment, personnel, ammunition and other means of building up forces and forming reserves are being delivered, the department noted.