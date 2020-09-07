Russia has plans to rapidly annex Belarus. This was said by the Minister of International Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius. RIA News…

“I suppose that [в России] will do every part to [Белоруссию] quicker to connect ultimately. Let’s examine what they are going to wrap it in, however right here every part is occurring earlier than our eyes, ”the diplomat mentioned.

Linkevicius added that he can’t be referred to as a Russophobe, since he speaks Russian and may assume on this language, suggesting that it’s even “extra harmful than talking.” He mentioned that he preferred the Russian language, which was “considerably forgotten”.

Earlier on September 7, it grew to become recognized that Russia will promote 3-4 million tons of Belarusian gasoline and different oil merchandise produced by the republic, that are at the moment bought by means of the ports of Lithuania.

On the finish of August, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko mentioned that the authorities might reply to the sanctions being ready by Warsaw and Vilnius by redirecting export flows of oil merchandise from Lithuania to Russia and different instructions. Later, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia imposed restrictions on 30 Belarusian officers and Lukashenka.