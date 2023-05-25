Stellantis invests, thanks to the agreement with lytento accelerate the commercialization of applications of the Lyten 3D Graphene for the mobility sector, including the lithium-sulfur battery for EV LytCell, lightweight composite materials and new onboard sensing systems. Lyten is a pioneer in the use of three-dimensional (3D) graphene. But the most important news is Stellantis’ commitment to the development of the technology lithium-sulfurwhich allows for the development of new generation electric cars a cheaper priceswithin everyone’s reach.

Lithium-sulfur batteries for electric cars

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, Lyten’s lithium-sulfur batteries they do not use nickel, cobalt or manganeseresulting in an estimated carbon footprint 60% lower compared to the best batteries currently available.

Stellantis will use Lyten’s next-generation lithium-sulfur batteries

Raw material procurement and manufacturing for lithium-sulfur batteries can occur locally, in North America and in Europe.

New lithium-sulfur electric car batteries, advantages

The new lithium-sulfur electric car batteries have many advantages over traditional lithium ones. In fact, considering the severe shortage of materials for the traditional batteries that are penalizing the production of electric vehicles, lithium-sulfur batteries offer a valid solution alternative solution with nickel-, manganese- and cobalt-free cathodespromoting the global transition to mass-market electric vehicles.

Lithium-sulfur batteries use nickel-, manganese- and cobalt-free cathodes

In addition, the new batteries offer a more than double the energy density compared to lithium-ion batteries, which results in more autonomy and less costs.

Stellantis lithium-sulfur batteries

Currently, Lyten’s lithium-sulfur battery technologies, composite materials and sensors will initially be manufactured for Stellantis at its more than 13,000 square meter facility in the Silicon Valley. In addition to manufacturing electric vehicle batteries, Lyten is partnering with old customers to start supplying lithium-sulfur batteries And 3D graphene-infused composites for special markets in 2023.

The lithium-sulfur batteries will be manufactured by Lyten in Silicon Valley

Stellantis has launched Stellantis Ventures in 2022 as a venture capital fund dedicated to making investments in early and late stage startups, which they develop innovative technologies and sustainable solutions for the automotive and mobility sectors. Stellantis Ventures, supported by an initial investment of 300 million eurosis a key element of the corporate strategic plan Give Forward 2030 which establishes total decarbonisation objectives for Stellantis by 2038.

