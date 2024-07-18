European manufacturers look to Serbia for supply lithium. And it couldn’t be otherwise after Aleksandar Vucic, president of the Balkan country, admitted that he wanted to give priority to European car manufacturers compared to the Chinese ones in the supply of this fundamental raw material in the development of batteries for electric cars. In particular, the giants most interested in this operation seem to be Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Stellantis.

Serbia prefers Europe

“EU needs lithiumand we want to strengthen our ties with the EU”the words of President Vucic spoken to the German daily Handelsblatt and reported by Reuters. Precisely for this reason, tomorrow German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Serbia for a series of talks with the Serbian President: the key topics will obviously be the basic raw materials for the battery supply chain and electric cars.

Lithium and batteries

Recall that Serbia has restored Rio Tinto’s license to develop Europe’s largest lithium mine: Vucic said that the Balkan country aims to have an annual lithium production of 58,000 tonswhich would be enough for about 1.1 million electric vehicles, or about 17% of the European market. The supply agreements, Vucic concluded, will depend on the majority of the further processing of lithium and battery production. which will take place in Serbia.