An interesting conference on lithium batterieswhich equip the electric cars but also bikes, scooters but also smartphones, PCs, tablets, etc. is scheduled to Gorizia on 7 October 2022 at the Europa Conference Hall of‘State Institute of Higher Education “Galilei-Fermi-Pacassi”.

The debate is promoted Safety Path srl and by the State Institute of Higher Education “Galilei-Fermi-Pacassi” and sees the participation of important speakers.

All about lithium batteries

The spread of the electric mobility mainly revolves around the role of lithium batterieswith processes ranging from the procurement of raw materials, to their construction and subsequently to charging and their disposal at the end of their life. The future game will be played precisely on the role of batteries, with car manufacturers engaged in the development of advanced storage solutions that will certainly allow in the future to use an electric car with the same freedom as a thermal.

The role of batteries is central in the development of electric mobility

In the near future, therefore, we will hear more and more talk of lithium batteries, especially after Europe has imposed the sale of electric vehicles only starting from 2035. The role of accumulators is central in the debate on the energy transition of the automotive sector, with an eye also towards safety, with lithium batteries that despite themselves can also go to firesuch as happened on one Jaguar I-Pace.

Debate on lithium batteries in Gorizia

The conference addresses all the issues that interest the lithium batteries: how they are made, uses, potential and risk management.

An important debate on lithium batteries takes place in Gorizia on 7 October

The conference program also includes a practical demonstrationwith various evidence on the real potential and danger some lithium-ion batteries that will also be ignited in order to demonstrate the effectiveness of some types of extinguishers.

Why do lithium batteries catch fire?

The conference also tries to answer the question because lithium batteries catch fire And how to put out a fire in an electric car?

In the debate there is also space for the safety issue linked to electric car fires

Various will be carried out demonstrative tests on the real potential and dangerousness of some lithium-ion batteries that will be triggered and on the occasion the effectiveness of some will be tested types of extinguishing agents.

Lithium batteries conference, program and speakers

National speakers, leading experts on the subject and authors of various researches and publications on the subject, such as:

Furthermore, the Dr. Paolo BorroniAD MB Fire extinguishers; Cav. Nicola Goliziaexpert in complex projects; Dr. Marcello FendPresident Fa HTCEurope GmbH and the Mrs. Manuela DeyzelOwner of AD Transport Sagl, with the moderation of Paolo Grossa, AU of Percorsi Sicurezza srl. They also attended the debate in the public

Head of the National Corps VV.F. Dr. Ing. Guido Parisi;

Former Head of the National VV.F. Dr. Eng. Fabio Dattilo;

Regional Director of the Fire Brigade FVG Dr. Ing. Fabrizio Piccinini;

Director of the Traffic Police Department FVG Dott. Paolo Di Domenico;

Provincial Commanders Fire Brigade of the FVG;

Provincial Commander Fire Brigade of Taranto;

Provincial Commander DS VV.F. from Florence;

Managers of the FVG Road and Motorway Managers

Gorizia lithium battery debate poster of 7 October 2022

Info, how to participate in the Gorizia conference

It is possible to participate in the conference and follow the day only after registering by writing to Progettoopercorsosicurezza@gmail.com in the following ways:

in presence : with the availability of 180 seats for the morning, coffee break, light lunch and workstation to follow the practical phases;

: with the availability of 180 seats for the morning, coffee break, light lunch and workstation to follow the practical phases; remotely: with a special link that will be created to follow the technical morning and practical tests.

The cost of participation is € 15.00 + VAT (€ 18.30).

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 Electric cars to buy selected and tested

👉 Electric car prices and features

👉 Hybrid car prices and features

👉 Electric car charging cost



👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK