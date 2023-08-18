Chinese companies have been investing heavily in domestic sources of lithium as they try to secure access to the metal. The Jiada lithium mine auction closed earlier this week at the equivalent of around US$580 million – 1,300 times its initial price, according to data from the Sichuan Public Resources Trading Center, managed by the Chinese government. Last week, an auction for the Lijiagoubei lithium mine, also in Sichuan, closed at more than 1,700 times the initial bid.

The frantic bidding reflects market participants’ expectations that demand for lithium batteries will continue to grow. In the first five months of 2023, China’s lithium battery exports reached $26.7 billion, up 66% from the same period a year earlier, according to Chinese customs data.



#Lithium #auctions #China #reach #bids #times #initial #prices