A geologist displays a sample of gadareite, a lithium-containing mineral, in the Gornji Nedeljes area of ​​central Serbia. Lithium holds big ambitions as a key component in electric car batteries, as well as mobile phone batteries. A major project in Serbia’s Gadare Valley, 95 kilometers (59 miles) from the capital Belgrade, has U.S. and European Union backing. Europe has an abundance of lithium, with more than 20 exploration projects in various stages of development. But none has started producing battery-grade lithium.

Now, the megaproject set to launch in Serbia aims to fill this gap, with a $600 million investment. With the boom in the shift to electric cars and renewable energy, the importance of lithium is increasing, and its reserves in Serbia are estimated to be the largest in Europe, making this country a focus of attention for mining companies and electric car manufacturers. Green investment opportunities linked to lithium, in light of the huge surge in demand for it to meet the shift in car production, and also in light of joint international commitments to reduce emissions in order to respond effectively to climate challenges, especially warming. The New York Times report quoted a statement by the Serbian Minister of Mining, Dubravka Djidovic Handanovic, stating that mining will not start for another two years in the lithium mine, but once it does, lithium from the Jadar Valley will allow Serbia to manufacture batteries and electric cars, providing about 20,000 jobs.

(Photo courtesy of The New York Times)