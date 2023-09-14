Lithium…and combating climate change
When I first read about the discovery of a huge new deposit of lithium in a volcanic crater along the Nevada-Oregon border, I can’t say I was surprised. Not because I know anything about geology, but because, as an economist, I am a firm believer in the concept of elasticity of supply. Before I get into that, it is worth talking about the importance of this discovery, which could help limit climate change and ease geopolitical tensions.
The discovery, estimated at between 20 and 40 million tons, will be larger than the largest discovery currently, as there are about 21 million tons under Bolivia’s salt flats. (This discovery awaits final confirmation, but at least one company says it expects to begin extracting this deposit in 2026.) Lithium, of course, is a very important component of electric car batteries, which are in increasing demand and which form an important part of any plan to combat climate change.
However, US policymakers have been nervous, both because of lithium scarcity and because the US does not appear to have significant reserves of its own.
Major lithium supplies are not common, and many of the known reserves are not in North America but in Chile, Bolivia, Argentina, China and Australia. If this discovery is confirmed, American investment in electric vehicles will no longer be fraught with national security concerns. Now it’s about elasticity of supply, which we economists tend to believe in more than most people.
Time and again over the centuries, economists have noted that resource shortages are often remedied by discovery, creativity, and resource conservation, all driven by market prices. In simple terms: if a resource is scarce, and there is upward pressure on its price, new supplies will usually be found. It is not surprising that Lithium Americas Corporation is doing a lot of work behind this discovery. The search for new lithium deposits has increased worldwide, with large parts of the world still understudied and, for lithium purposes, undersampled.
Sometimes new supplies will be for lithium replacements and not lithium itself. In the case of batteries, potentially relevant alternatives include aqueous magnesium batteries, solid-state batteries, sodium-based batteries, sodium antimony telluride interstitial anodes, sodium sulfur batteries, seawater batteries, graphene batteries, and manganese hydrogen batteries. I’m not judging any of these specific approaches – I’m just pointing out that there are many potential areas for innovation success.
It is also worth noting that research on lithium ranges widely. From time to time there are reports of large lithium deposits in Afghanistan, and the Taliban are already selling these mining rights, especially to China. However, Afghanistan is not the most suitable place for trade and mining, for obvious reasons. However, this example shows how strong elasticity of supply is. It is possible that all ongoing lithium exploration will fail, and that none of these lithium alternatives will succeed. But this is unlikely. Hence my strong belief in the flexibility of supply.
In short, if you want more of something, pay more for it. This point may seem trivial, but few non-economists incorporate it consistently into their worldviews. In fact, there is a long history of pessimists who worry about lack of resources. The Club of Rome report “The Limits to Growth” was issued in 1972, and concern about resources peaked in the 1970s. However, few of the fears of that era were realized. Rather, the problem is that we continue to find more of some resources, such as coal and oil, and burn them excessively into the atmosphere.
However, the lithium deficiency is far from over. In 2022, there were 45 lithium mines in the world, and 11 more are expected to open this year, plus seven more in 2024. This is progress, but in itself, even with this new American discovery, it is unlikely that This advancement meets the rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles, not to mention other uses for lithium batteries in computers and other devices. Expect lithium prices and exploration opportunities to remain strong.
