In 2014, at the beginning of my second term as President of Chile, we established the National Lithium Commission with the purpose of proposing a State policy aimed at developing this mineral. It was a transversal and technical instance that delivered broad agreements, which have continuity in the current proposal.

Among the proposals that were agreed upon in five months of discussion, the strategic nature of lithium was reaffirmed and it was recommended to maintain its non-concessible nature, as well as to strengthen the role of the State in its exploitation and generate public-private partnerships to maximize added value and social profitability. It was also proposed to strengthen public institutions related to salt flats and create a state company for their use.

The recently presented National Lithium Strategy is part of a conversation that has been going on for more than a decade.

Chile is following a responsible and sustainable path in economic, environmental and social terms, which not only has Chilean men and women at its center but also the salt flats that concentrate the national mineral reserves and which are complex and unique ecosystems; water reserves in the desert and home to ancient peoples and cultures that we must respect and care for.

The development of the industry will be led by the State and will involve the private sector in the entire production process, ensuring high socio-environmental standards, transparency, and free competition.

Despite the questions raised by the participation of the State in the operations, the interest of companies that believe in public-private alliances is greater. Since the presentation by the national chain of the National Lithium Strategy, in just two weeks, 46 companies from 12 countries contacted InvestChile because they are interested in participating in the different links of the lithium value chain in our country.

The number of interested firms is key, because it confirms that abroad they understand that Chile, which uses the most common modality of exploitation of non-renewable natural resources in the world, wants and should be part of the strategic decisions and development of the industry in their territory. And, in addition, they face with evidence the concerns that those who falsely try to install that this is a nationalization of lithium go viral.

What the Strategy does is add another modality with public and private associations to develop this activity in joint ventures, especially to develop new projects.

It is not the only thing to consider: we must be clever and avoid the obvious geopolitical risks that lithium can generate at the multilateral level. It will be strategic to diversify the conversations and alliances with actors that represent different countries, because in the plurality of the negotiations will be our commercial virtue.

We have lithium for everyone, we have more than 60 salt flats and saline lagoons. We can protect and exploit, we can work together with private parties that have knowledge of the market and have the technology, so that they come to Chile and we build a sustainable industry that gives guarantees, because the Strategy presented by President Gabriel Boric understands that extractivism It is not a sustainable project in the long term.

Public-private collaboration is the way to seize this historic opportunity. Specifically, the State will put a long-term strategic vision on the entire production cycle, from exploration to adding value, in addition to clear regulations to ensure sustainability and reinvestment in the country’s development. For their part, private companies will contribute capital, technological innovation and networks in the market.

But we must act urgently, because the high demand in the world, the high prices and our reserves allow us to be optimistic, but we cannot trust ourselves, because the mineral is not exclusive to our territory.

Already in 1983 it was defined that lithium was not accessible, because it was of high strategic value for being constitutive of nuclear energy. Thirty years later it continues to be of high strategic value, because it became an important element for the energy transition.

Amid the challenges and debates around lithium, it is important to highlight its potential to generate significant advances in various fields. This versatile and valuable energy source has the power to fuel the transition to a more sustainable and prosperous future. With its multiple applications in battery storage, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and innovative technologies, lithium gives us the opportunity to build a cleaner, more efficient, and more environmentally friendly world.

Promoting a well-managed and sustainable lithium industry can create jobs, drive research and innovation. By promoting shared value, it is possible to reconcile the use of resources with the well-being of communities and care for the environment.

Lithium also offers us an opportunity to rethink our energy model and open the doors to a more conscious society committed to preserving the planet. Harnessing this resource responsibly and equitably can be the starting point for forging a future in which progress and sustainability go hand in hand.