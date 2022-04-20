If the Mexican president has been able to publicly formulate more than 80,000 lies in just over 40 months, why not give citizens one more lie?

Yes, the lie that Mexico is a power in proven and probable reserves of lithium, the so-called “white gold”, which is the true engine of the non-polluting automotive industry.

But to the previous lie –that of the supposed Mexican potential in Lithium–, an even more rude deception is added, a hasty reform to the Mining Law that -according to López–, “will guarantee that Lithium is ours.”

That is to say, that through a “foolish” rhetoric, the Mexican president ordered to amend a statutory legal order –such as the Mining Law–, so that it clarifies what the Constitution clearly establishes since its promulgation, on February 5, 1917 .

And yes, crazy laugh result.

But the worst, however, is that the lackeys of the Palace in San Lázaro denied the elemental, their true reason for being; the dialogue and the debate of the Mining Law, in the parliament itself, in the town hall.

Even so, the truth is that the president and his coryphaeus deceive fewer and fewer Mexicans. And it is that López will be able to say mass, but the farce “fools” of Lithium is nothing more than “a vital reform”; a mere “political ointment” to calm the defeat in the case of the Electricity Reform.

But let’s go in parts. Where did the story come from that Mexico is a power in lithium due to its probable and proven deposits?

Curiously, the false information came from the mining companies that exploit lithium in Sonora. the North American Bacanora Lithium and the Chinese Gangfeng, who, through their friend, Alfonso Durazo, sent the false information to Palacio that the largest lithium deposit in the world was discovered in Mexico in the states of Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

By pure chance, those same companies would have financed, months later, the candidacy of Alfonso Durazo for the government of Sonora.

The false information soon reached specialized media and in “the morning” of June 20, 2020, one of the so-called journalists from the Palace asked the president if the lithium from the giant deposit should be nationalized.

López Obrador’s response was elementary and common sense: “it is not necessary, since the Constitution guarantees that lithium is ours.”

A presidential response that, almost two years later, is totally contradictory about the future of lithium.

But the false report that Mexico had the largest lithium deposit on the planet reached the Senate where the Secretary of the Economy at the time –and today head of INEGI-, Graciela Márquez Colín had to deny it.

Indeed, in his appearance on October 15, 2020 before senators of all parties, Márquez Colín said that the information about an alleged giant lithium deposit was false and that it had been a matter of confusion since at the place of discovery the researchers accounted for all the sandy components in the area as lithium, when in fact there is a very low concentration of the mineral.

In fact, Mexico does not appear among the ten countries -neither in the world nor on the continent-, with the largest probable and least proven reserve of lithium.

And then, why the presidential urgency to modify the Mining Law, so that “Lithium is ours?”

It is clear – as has already been said – that it is a “foolish” presidential ruse. And it is that in the face of the debacle of his government, in the face of scandalous setbacks such as the failed “revocation” and after the failure of his Electricity Reform, the Mexican president urgently needs to show a victory.

And that supposed victory is the “Mining Law” that does nothing but ratify what the Constitution already says about all minerals

But what is lithium?

Lithium heads the list -in the Periodic Table of the Elements–, of the alkaline metals and its growing industrial and medicinal influence is due to the fact that it is -of all the mental ones–, the one that has the greatest storage capacity and energy transfer.

That is why there is a greater demand throughout the world for the manufacture of rechargeable batteries in all kinds of digital devices, computers and, especially, in the powerful batteries of electric cars.

Lithium, however, is not found in nature in a pure state, since due to its atomic composition it reacts spontaneously with oxygen, water and many other chemical and organic elements, giving rise to a long list of lithium compounds. Lithium.

For this reason, the extraction of lithium ore is not only complex, but also expensive and requires a large amount of labor, abundant water and, above all, expensive specialized technology.

Also for this reason, in the main deposits in the world, extraction is in the hands of private companies, the same ones that pay the cost and risk of investigating the size and potential of the deposits, in addition to the entire chain of exploration, exploitation and commercialization.

In nature, the largest deposits of lithium have been discovered in what were geological seabeds and, for this reason, the largest in the world are located in the deserts of Uyoni, in Bolivia, and Atacama, in Chile.

The largest world reserves of lithium are in Bolivia, Chile and Argentina, where 50 percent of the mineral deposits have been tested, while today the largest producers are Australia and China.

The ridiculous thing about the issue is that with the new Mining Law –ordered by López Obrador–, “morenistas” like Senator Armando Guadiana -who bought the Senate thanks to financing from Morena in Coahuila–, severely criticized the changes to said Law, since they see their businesses as seriously at risk, not the economic health of the country.

Guadiana said that the Mining Law and the limitation in the exploitation of Lithium will make mining investments flee Mexico; some of the largest foreign investments in history.

In the end, we are witnessing a new “foolish” farce, the lie that “Lithium is ours”. And if lithium is ours today, whose was it yesterday?

It is a question.

At the time