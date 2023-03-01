Madrid. A new lithium-air battery developed in the United States can make it possible to travel more than a thousand miles on a single charge and one day power domestic planes and long-haul trucks.

The main component is a solid electrolyte instead of liquid. The new product, the result of research published in Science, it is not subject to the safety concern of liquid electrolytes used in lithium-ion and other batteries, which can overheat and catch fire.

Most importantly, the chemistry of the equipment’s batteries with the solid electrolyte can increase the energy density up to four times over that of lithium ions, which translates into greater autonomy.

“For more than a decade, scientists at Argonne and elsewhere have been working overtime to develop a lithium battery that harnesses oxygen from the air,” Larry Curtiss, a scientist at the Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, said in a statement. of the US agency, which participated in the investigation. “This has the highest predicted energy density of any battery technology being considered for the next generation, beyond lithium-ion.”

The new solid electrolyte is composed of a ceramic polymeric material made from relatively cheap elements in the form of nanoparticles. It allows chemical reactions that produce lithium oxide when discharged.

“The chemical reaction for lithium superoxide or peroxide only involves one or two stored electrons per oxygen molecule, whereas lithium oxide involves four electrons,” explained Argonne chemist Rachid Amine. More stored electrons means higher energy density.”

It is the first lithium-air battery to have achieved a four-electron reaction at room temperature. In addition, it works with oxygen supplied by the surrounding air, which avoids the use of tanks to function, a problem with previous designs.