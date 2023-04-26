Afghanistan, the Taliban and the agreement with China for a greener world

Sometimes I get the impression that i Taliban are misunderstood. After all, in ’98 they were great friends of the American government and companies, so much so that they were invited by Unocal to American soil. When they got off the plane in USA they were so cute, with their Muslim Central Asian radical chic headdresses and dresses. Then 20 years of misunderstandings threw them to the bottom of the index of the most loved peoples. The young teenager Greta dreamed of making the world sustainable. Luckily for her, we, the combined of the Big Green and a more practical people than many Westerners (the Chinese), the Taliban could realize, at least in part, the dream of a greener world.

After all, if we like electric cars a little, we have to dirty our image: if we don’t do it, the Chinese will do it for us. Between irony and easy respectability let’s take stock.

The Taliban lends you a hand

L’Afghanistan it is a troubled nation, and Afghans are sometimes difficult to understand, especially village residents. Indeed, if a state has been invaded regularly for 200 years (just starting with the English wars), it is plausible that its citizens could grow up with a timid reserve towards foreigners who bring gifts. Since the US fled the country in 2021the nation has been recaptured by the Talibanthe same ones who led it before the invasion of the western coalition.

Among the negative things about the Taliban, theirs is often mentioned in the Western media view towards women. Among the positive things, which are not mentioned, the choice of invest in your country. The first significant step is the ban on opium cultivation (a product which was the main crop during the NATO occupation). Choosing not to produce opium could be an advantage for pharmaceutical companies that create artificial opiates. However they are mineral resources, as well as the strategic position, to represent the true wealth of this nation. Among the abundant resources is the lithium.

