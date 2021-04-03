Since automakers decided to give electric cars a bow, lithium is the new investment magnet of all kinds of companies. In Argentina, Toyota took the lead and last week BMW announced a millionaire project in Catamarca. In silence, Canadian companies took over a good part of the areas. The mining companies that are arriving with force are the Chinese. This time from private capital. In Salta, the development of Tibet Summit Resources (TSR) is already underway, which will invest US $ 180 million for the extraction of the Salar de Diablillos, in a fairly typical path in that business: TSR took over after having bought the area from the Canadian company. Lithium X Energy for about $ 200 million. There is another Chinese company that promises to make noise, also in Salta. This time with technology very proven in China itself that consists of perforations, instead of the development of pools. These perforations allow the extraction of lithium along with the water that contains it in the salt flat of the San Antonio de los Cobres region. They claim that the water is recovered by one hundred percent. The company abandons the traditional method of pools since to obtain 10,000 tons of lithium, 1,200 hectares of pools are needed, which increases costs. A curiosity is that the representative of the Chinese firm is Federico Domínguez, 33, a Di Tella master and dedicated to finance, who has just released his first book ¨The Rebellion of Pandemials ¨, Human Cycles and the Decade of the turbulences, (Argentine Editors). Domínguez speaks of this new generation that will find “societies marked by inequity, the end of meritocracy, loneliness, digital automatism, the depletion of natural resources, and various environmental crises that will affect life on the planet.” And he points out that unlike Millennials, Pandemials no longer have parents who can support them financially, so we will see “a radicalization of their claims.” Have your Chinese constituencies read the book?

In the midst of Paraguay’s severe health crisis, the shipment of midazolam, a Roemmers drug used in hospitals for critically ill COVID-19 patients, went unnoticed. They sent 66,100 vials for patients admitted to intensive care. Roemmers has an industrial plant in Paraguay, but the neighboring country had completely depleted stocks of the drug and asked Argentina for help. The drug was shipped on a special aircraft of the Paraguayan air force.

Daniel Cwirembaum with birth certificate in Argentina He lived for a few years in Israel where he graduated as an engineer. There he discovered an intelligent file system that he did not hesitate to import to Argentina when he decided to return. This was the beginning of Grupo (a) ² 25 years ago, which specialized in the design and manufacture of office furniture from a 30,000-meter plant in Avellaneda and alliances with international brands such as Teknion (Canada), Intersthul (Germany) and Actiu (Spain). The pandemic surprised them with a staff of 300 workers and the massive home office. Cwirembaum, which with the stocks and import difficulties, obtained licenses from its clients to be able to manufacture 95% locally, turned towards office furniture designed for the home. He confesses that sales, especially of chairs for work from home, not only saved his accounts but also invoiced more than in 2019. His clients are the main companies that equipped employees in their homes and hospitals. Lately it has a growing demand from Uruguay where several technologies have expanded.

To the beat of home banking and other online transactionsIn Argentina, cybercrime increased 60% in 2020. A curious fact is that self-fraud also grew. That is, those who report having been hacked into their computers and carry out the fraud themselves. Vesta, based in Oregon, USA, was hired by Prisma to prevent the phenomenon that costs companies around the world, US $ 35,540 million. The company, based on artificial intelligence and special algorithms, detects online when the operation may be risky before approving the sale in a matter of thousandths of seconds. According to its CEO for the region, Oscar Bello, “the business consists of not blocking the sales flow of the trade but those who commit fraud always surprise with a new modality, that is why we invest more and more in artificial intelligence,” he says.

They are engineers and with the birth of their daughter They targeted the ever-growing market of young ecologists, flexitarians or vegans and that inspired them to launch an e-commerce of products for the sustainable upbringing of children. Thus was born Lena, a digital market that encourages consumption with natural materials, avoiding ultra-processed foods and recycling wooden furniture. They offer from ecological diapers and accessories, natural body care, ecological tableware, clothes, accessories and sustainable toys. All based on suppliers that are micro SMEs.