Literature You can now listen to the novel in Järkälemäinen Alastalo hall, and it only takes hours for one working week

Before his reading contract, YLE’s Esko Salervo found out what Volter Kilvi’s crooked sentences meant. “Reading aloud makes no sense if you don’t understand what you’re reading,” he says.

“Heavily and a lovingly written book. ”

This is how the author describes the main work of his career Volter Shield his own book In the hall of the nave house in the preface.

Until now In the hall of the nave house readers of the novel have been able to attach the melt to their hat reading a rational work.

Now, however, you no longer have to be able to hold this brick in your hands: the events in the hall of Alastalo can let your ears run in by the hour.

Mightily Esko Salervo has spent about 500 hours on the novel over the past year, resulting in a total of 36 hours of novel reading at Yle Areena. Work was released after reading at Yle Areena on Monday.

“Meaningful, interesting, even enjoyable work,” Salervo describes his contract over the phone.

The challenge Reading the sign out loud was thrown to Salervo by Otava’s publisher of Finnish fiction Jaana Koistinen, whom Salervo met years ago at a class meeting.

“At first I thought Shield by no means can be read. But after a year, I thought again. I started going through the novels sentence by sentence and got excited. ”

Before grabbing the masterpiece, Salervo read Shield’s smaller works on the tape: a novel To the church and a collection of short stories Keeper smaller.

The biggest challenge for the reader was Shield’s long, intricate sentences.

“Reading aloud makes no sense if you don’t understand what you’re reading. Shield sentences are often outside normal grammar. He derives nouns from verbs and so on. At most, I spent half an hour on one sentence where peas rolled out of a tray, and I tried to think about its meaning. ”

About The 900-page novel is an epic-scale description of six hours spent in the house of Herman Mattson, the master of Alastalo, in the 1860s after he convened Gustavian hosts and captains. The purpose of the gathering was to agree on the construction of a sailing ship.

After its publication, there was an embarrassing silence around the novel after its publication in the 1930s, then a gradually increased interest after the author’s death. Until 1992, the novel was chosen as the best Finnish novel in a poll organized by Helsingin Sanomat.

The shield was thus right in 1933 when describing the future audience of his novel as “future generations of readers”.

Chapter contract Salervo, who has worked as a program development expert at Yle since then, has begun to monitor his work community through Kilvi.

“It’s fascinating. The shield accurately depicts very small, microscopic coincidences and finds a touching core. ”

In the hall of Volter Shield’s Alastalo can be found at Yle Areena, read by Esko Salervo, divided into 31 episodes.