Literature “Would you become a father?” asked a child from an unknown man – A new book about war orphans tells of an experience that touched tens of thousands of Finnish children

After the wars, 55,000 orphans remained in Finland. Kaija Sepponen wrote the book Sururisti about their stories.

Would you come as a father, the child asks, without blurring, to a foreign soldier after the war. The child has been orphaned. Dad has fallen as a hero on the battlefields. The sadness is immense.

Doctor of Education Kaija Sepponen got to hear several such stories while writing in his nonfiction book published this fall Sururistic (Warelia).

“The stories tell how children look for a father-like face among men returning from war. Some owned the father of another child for themselves. Many children watched with jealousy as veterans went hand in hand with their children. My own father did not return, ”says Sepponen.

Sepponen himself is one of Finland’s 55,000 war orphans.

Kaija Sepponen­

“The stories of war orphans are variegated, some brighter, others darker. I set out to investigate how the battle of war affected us who lost our fathers to the war. ”

The position of war orphans has not been officially recognized in Finland, he says. That’s why he wants to make their case visible.

“For example, we do not have the right to rehabilitation for special groups under the Rehabilitation Act.”

Kaija Sepposen the father returned from the front at the age of 25 in 1944 with a mind full of dreams. He wanted to train as a police officer, although there was pain in his chest. The doctor examined the lungs but wrote to Sepponen’s father healthy papers. The father died in 1947 of frontal lung disease.

“The doctor didn’t want to crush Dad’s dreams. The doctor had said that he had done the same to others, writing healthy papers to help the young person realize their dreams. ”

Sepponen was an infant when his father died. His mother was 22 at the time and had no profession. However, Seppon had good safety nets. In addition to her mother, she and her sister were cared for in Oulainen by her grandmother, uncle, grandmother, father’s brother’s family and neighbors.

Sepponen went through extensive material for his research. In 2015, he conducted a survey in the southern region of Oulu, which was answered by 120 war orphans. He read 1,400 stories that the war orthopedic associations have collected from their members. The material was also letters of condolence sent to the relatives of the fallen from the front, which Sepponen collected and saved when Finland turned one hundred years old.

When the man fell, the life of the warlord changed all the way to the bottom. Before the war, Finland was an agricultural country. The men did hard work in the fields or in the woods. The wives took care of the home and the children. After his father’s death, the war widow became responsible for supporting the family. Many families suffered from financial distress.

“The widow’s annual pension was equal to the carpenter’s three-month salary. Young women often did not have any kind of education, ”says Sepponen.

Society trained widows after the war in occupations where they could work from home. However, many were unable to participate in the education provided because there was no public childcare system. Relatives helped some of the widows, but not all had a grandmother nearby.

The eldest child often had to take on the role of father. The immature boys toiled in the fields and in the woods. Childhood was very short.

Warfare affected the entire life cycle. War orphans trained for professions in agriculture, commerce, or construction because they had to get to work quickly. Higher education that promotes social upliftment was available to only a few. Some did not receive any kind of education when they needed helping hands at home or had to go to work immediately after primary school to earn a living.

“Heavy work shortened careers because the condition didn’t last. Many retired prematurely. A short career narrowed pensions and weakened forces taxed contact with other people. Many said they could not move as well as a healthy person. ”

The psychics of war orphans the burden was increased by the fact that the mother mourned, but the grief was not allowed to show. The children sensed that not everything was okay and could blame themselves for the adult feeling bad.

Old legal texts wrote that a war widow does not have the same physical disability as a war invalid. This made it easier for widows to enter the labor market, Sepponen says.

“Mental trauma was not identified at the time.”

Many children were also afraid. Not so much bombs or death as something happening to mom.

However, the child instincted the mother’s fears and fatigue.

“The child feared rejection, loneliness and loss. The feeling of trust faltered, leading to insecurity. Even as an adult, a war orphan was followed by the feeling that he could easily be replaced by someone else. ”

Some of the widows remarried, but instead of new happiness, the stepfather could bring home his own war trauma. The stepfather could demand that the widow’s children be taken to the orphanage. Orpola was discriminated against in the family when siblings were born.

War widows were also escorted as soldiers returning from the war knocked on widows ’doors in the evenings. War orphans were ridiculed and named. Children were bullied and humiliated.

If an orphan received a scholarship at school, the teacher emphasized orphaning in his speech. The orphan was required to be grateful.

Consolation images of the father brought to the orphan. The father had fallen for the motherland.

“The children built a hero myth from their father. The imagery flashed a Sunday father whose image was based on stories, photographs, and letters told by others. Common everyday life and the inconveniences it brings are missing from these ideal images, ”says Sepponen.

“However, the hero myth was also a means of survival that made us strive for a better future.”