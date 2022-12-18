Literature won. Nobody writes about soccer like the Argentines. And if Roberto Fontanarrosa did something as sublime as the story of Old Casale from a simple cup final between Central and Ñuls (okay, it wasn’t a simple final), what will any of the great soccer writers from that faraway country get now? and so close to Europe? Certainly, the writer will have to wait for the shaking of his hands to subside. Because the drama was tricky. what ending. what agony

It is clear that Kylian Mbappé can become Pelé. It is even clearer that Lionel Messi is Lionel Messi and he is forever safe from comparisons with the great Maradona: each one his character, each one his World Cup, each one his time. And it is very clear, emphatically, that Argentina was destined to win its third star, because no one fought, suffered and wished like that group of white-and-blues led by a short gentleman who absently walked among his teammates, anticipating many seconds in advance when it was necessary for him to suffer a spasm and move at breakneck speed, like that prodigious child he was.

There is no justice in football. Yes, sometimes there is poetry. France had, despite the injuries, a bench superior to any other and a footballer as wonderful as Mbappé; France was almost nonchalantly confident of asserting their quality and winning a second successive trophy; France, since ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy arranged UEFA votes for Qatar (in exchange for the Qataris buying him fighter planes and PSG), was almost a co-sponsor of the 2022 World Cup. And France ended up losing in the most poetic way and less fair, in a penalty shootout.

Perhaps the writer has altered sensibility, in addition to trembling fingers, but Emmanuel Macron’s little act in the box, legitimizing with his presence a detestable regime (would he also have gone to Argentina in 1978?) and waving shirtless as if at a rally, It seemed to this editor quite a poem.

The omens were numerous. Argentina had a coach who had never coached anyone, and Argentina is known to only perform at its best in abnormal circumstances. Argentina won the Copa América against Brazil a year ago, in the Maracana: nothing could impress their players anymore. The final was played on December 18, Keith Richards’ birthday. How could the fates not favor the old rocker who offered his last concert?

The game ended and, at least for one night, it was true that the most beautiful corners of Paris are in Buenos Aires. At least for one night (which will last several days), the most complicated country and the most addicted to crises on planet Earth will forget inflation, poverty, social and political upheaval, and gorillas Y peronchos They will dance holding each other around the Obelisk. From Juan, a very young basketball player from Buenos Aires, to Pablo in Patagonia, the Argentines were going to melt into a crazy, aerial and therapeutic euphoria. Those of us who are assimilated, those of us who are not Argentines, but one day fell victim to the spell of a society sick of soccer, had to enjoy vicariously. It’s not little.

Between the joy of Argentina and the sadness of France (which is young and will still be there in four years), at the end of the match a shadow crossed the grass. He was the shadow of Amir Nazr-Azadani, the Iranian soccer player sentenced to death for supporting the women of his country. Argentina took the trophy brilliantly. The shadows remain.

