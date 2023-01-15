Literature | “Women often have to agree to sex they don’t want to have,” says an Oxford professor

Amia Srinivasan’s collection of essays represents the thinking of the 2020s, where you can’t write about sex without dealing with power and about power without dealing with race.

Is pretty sure that Dear Srinivasan is the only Oxford University professor who has used the word “captivation” in his book. He does not use the word lightly or vulgarly, but as part of an accurate analysis of the ideological and political dimensions of sexual desire.

#Literature #Women #agree #sex #dont #Oxford #professor