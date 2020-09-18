Literature Winston Groom, the author who created Forrest Gump, is dead

Winston Groom died Wednesday at the age of 77.

Forrest Gump American author who created the character Winston Groom has died at the age of 77 years. The mayor of Fairhop, Groom’s hometown, spoke about the matter +“class =” person “> Karin WilsonOn Facebook. In his writing, Wilson calls Groom an “iconic writer”.

Groom was born on March 23, 1943 in Washington DC. He died on Wednesday, September 16, in his hometown of Fairhope, Alabama.

Groom best known for his 1986 novel Forrest Gump, which inspired one of the most successful films of the 1990s. Tom Hanksin starred Forrest Gump appeared in 1994 and won six Oscars, including Best Picture of the Year and Best Actor.

Tom Hanks received the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Forrest Gump.­

Groom served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967, about a year after the Vietnam War. In addition to novels, he wrote several non-fiction books on U.S. military history. He also worked as a journalist for Washington Star.

Groom’s last remaining novel El Paso appeared in 2016 after a break of almost twenty years.