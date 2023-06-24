Literature | Which “difficult”, heavy or boring book have you left unfinished? Answer HS’s survey

Many classic novels and experimental brick-and-mortar books carry the reputation of a heavy or boring reading experience. HS collects experiences from books perceived as difficult.

Are you left a book because reading it seemed too heavy? What in the book withered interest?

And what things make the book difficult? And why do so many books considered difficult enjoy the reputation of an unforgettable classic?

HS is now looking for an answer to these questions.

This year 50 years have passed since what was considered one of the main works of postmodern experimental literature by Thomas Pynchon The gravity rainbow was published. An apocalyptic novel containing numerous literary styles, intertextual references, specialist vocabulary and rhymes was published in Finnish in 2014 Juhani Lindholmin in Finnish and published by Teos.

Ville-Juhani Sutinen awarded at Finlandia for non-fiction Worth the effort: essays on exceptional literature (Avain, 2022) recreates the essence of books thought to be difficult.

Often difficult classics are united by length, narrative methods that deviate from the mainstream, layeredness and lack of an easy-to-follow plot. The representatives of the genre that Sutinen names as exceptional literature often also become mystified cult classics in culture, which even make people laugh when reading them.

Are you so left out books that were praised, even became classics?

