Literature Which book written by a woman should everyone read? Answer the survey

In the soon-to-be-published Anthology of Great Works, 20 Finnish women writers will tell them about significant books. Which book written by a woman do you think should be among the masterpieces?

In the coming days in the forthcoming anthology Masterpieces (January) Finnish writers tell of books that have been important to them in one way or another. In its preface to the author Saara Turunen says that as one of his and Petra Maisosen the work he has submitted has been based on “various classic lists that pop up at regular intervals”.

According to Turunen, these lists are characterized by the fact that in most of their books, men tell about men’s lives. In masterpieces is different: there are twenty female writers as writers, each with a work by a female author.

Although there is no intention to build a canon now, an extensive review of 20th and 21st century women’s literature has emerged: Marguerite Duras, Laila Hirvisaari, Tove Jansson, Maggie Nelson, Anaïs Nin, Virginia Woolf and Sirkka Turkka.

As the name implies Masterpieces there is also a list of notable works of world literature. The significance can be seen at least in how they have touched a number of Finnish women writers and even influenced how they write.

In the process however, journalists are hoping for something more. “Actually, I hope that our anthology would evoke thoughts about what each of them would raise to the ranks of great works, to his own list,” Saara Turunen writes in her preface.

So that’s what we’re asking now.

Tell me, which book by a woman do you think should be among the great works, the set that is generally considered significant?

The book you recommend can be new or old, non-fiction or novel, light or serious.