Literature What does the reader get from autofiction, where the author talks about his own mental health problems?

Mental health problems have long been viewed negatively in society, but describing mental illness in the literature offers opportunities for many.

Ills start in elementary school. The child feels like an outsider, he is bullied. The child develops anxiety, difficulty sleeping, various compulsive activities: when walking, one must avoid all the cracks in the cobblestone and wave his hands in an eye-catching way.

In adulthood, after a divorce and the death of his father, he ends up in treatment with a psychiatrist, whose medication only makes him feel worse.

The report is part of it Tuuve Aron published last fall Fishing portnovel on, among other things, mental health problems.

The work is autofiction, drawing on the author’s own experiences – but also told in many places through humor and exaggeration.

Also Jonathan Tolan an autofictional novel published in January The red planet deals with father’s schizophrenia and other painful issues through black humor.

Given how society has approached mental health problems, it’s even surprising how many writers have written about their own experiences.

Last a literary scholar appeared in February Anna Ovaskan dissertation Fictions of Madness: Shattering Minds and Worlds in Modernist Finnish Literature. In it, Ovaska studies 20th-century Finnish literature that describes mental illness from an individual’s perspective. The analysis focuses on four works: Helvi Hämäläinen Beautiful soul (1928/2001), Jorma Korpelan Dr. Finckelman (1952), Timo K. Mukan Taboo (1965) and Maria Vaaran Dirty legends (1974).

Of these, Vaara’s novel is strongly autobiographical. When it appears Dirty legends startled with his courage: in it, a single parent of four children wrote openly about his own schizophrenic world. According to Vaara herself, the novel was created at the Oulu Central Mental Hospital and on train trips between Paltamo and Oulu. Some parts of the book were written by Danger in deep psychosis.

Another perspective To dirty legends has a daughter of Danger Sarianna Vaaran 2013 novel Tomorrow the bell girl. In this equally autofictive work, a child grows up with a mother with schizophrenia.

Fiction descriptions of mental health problems provide opportunities to understand mental illnesses – and, on the other hand, can be used to describe the treatment of mental health problems. In dirty legends is a certain political, even anti-psychiatric undertone, Ovaska notes: the novel illustrates the importance of a safe therapeutic relationship, but also reveals the disadvantages of mental health care of its time.

The psychiatrist who wrote the afterwords for the novel, the author, also focused on this aspect Claes Andersson, who appealed to the responsibility of the community and society in understanding mental illness: “This book may help us realize our own contribution to their suffering. Understanding it is a prerequisite for change and for consulting those in need. ”

Andersson used the epilogy to criticize the psychiatry of “deafness” at the time and to highlight the links between mental health problems and sociocultural problems.

The writers themselves may have seen their mental health problems even as a gift, not a problem.

The first – or at least one of the first – Finnish, autobiographical descriptions of mental health can be considered a revival preacher Maria Åkerblomin 1920 Maria Åkerblom’s autobiography and första delen af ​​Hennes verksamhet, where Åkerblom ignores his mental illness. It is clear from the work that Åkerblom saw his illness as a positive, gift from God. The fall into dormancy was an indication that Åkerblom had been chosen as God’s mediator on earth.

The first work written in Finnish, with one’s own name and one’s own mental health problems is probably Aino Mannerin published in 1935 Message of the night, where Manner, who spent a long time in a mental hospital, described his steps. Like Åkerblom, Manner viewed his illness as a positive thing, a “great experience,” albeit without Åkerblom’s connection to God.

In the preamble to the book, Manner describes the attitude of contemporaries to mental illness: “In general, however, people fear mental illness more than any other illness or accident. What is certain is that most who have not experienced it would choose death rather than mental illness if it were a matter of choice. ”

In society, mental health problems have long been associated with disgusting, heavy and dangerous stamps. And we have still not got rid of them completely, despite the talk and the efforts.

WSOY’s The Voice of Man book series is a key factor in the development of mental health-related themes in Finnish literature. In the series, writers and other influencers of cultural life shared their lives and thoughts. Among other things Eeva Kilpi wrote in a 1976 publication In the voice of man depression, and extended his own life with points of pain even more clearly in the diary novel Woman’s diary (1978).

Between 1976 and 1983, a total of 29 books were published in the series, and after a long hiatus, the series was relaunched in 2001. Juha Turkan with the work Shouts from the sandbox.

In words through which the authors seek to describe, understand, and explain what is happening in the human mind — but also what problems still exist in the treatment of mental health.

Tuuve Aro describes In the fishing port non-empathic psychiatry that does not listen to its patient. The difficulty of getting the right care is also illustrated by the cartoonist and illustrator Tiitu Takalo, whose comic book album was released a year ago Memento Mori is an autobiographical description of the onset and recovery from cerebral hemorrhage. In addition to cerebral hemorrhage, the cartoon gives an idea of ​​how depression is treated in Finland in the 21st century.

Takalo’s self-esteem gets depressed in high school and drops out of school. Symptoms follow over the years, sometimes easing and sometimes getting worse.

As an adult, the narrator seeks treatment but finds the system humiliating. The therapy multiplier is available for five years after seeking treatment. Like Tuuve Aro, the protagonist of Takalo also has to eat drugs he wouldn’t want.

Takalo describes seeking treatment as a struggle in which the nursing staff seeks to prevent access to treatment in every way rather than to help the patient. In the pictures, the doctor pours the narrator down the cliff over and over again.

“This is the party that should take my cubicle when I fall, when I am weakest. Now I had to be stronger than ever when I demanded treatment for myself. The care that reasonably belonged to me and that I needed. ”

On the other hand, both Takalo, Aro and Maria Vaara also describe how great it is to find a functional, safe therapy relationship. Takalo describes receiving help as a biblical revelation: “And look! It so happened that help was sent to me. And it came into my life in the form of a neuropsychologist. Rescue.”

Anna Ovaskan according to the dissertation, the reader plays an important role in interpreting books on mental health problems. What kind of background does the reader have, how does it affect reading?

An autobiographical description of a mental disorder is often a description of an individual’s experience, bringing the perceived close to the reader. In addition, the knowledge that the text is based on true events easily adds weight to the story – even when the text describes, for example, hallucinations that blur the boundaries of fact and fiction. Or when the genre of the text is humorous or even carnivalistic, like Tuuve Aron In the fishing port or Jonathan Tolan On the red planet.

And on the other hand: a work of fiction is not a non-fiction book, no matter how strongly it is based on the author’s own life. And it shouldn’t be.

Last years, autofiction has often been referred to as identification. Scenes and emotions, still lifes and types of people have been identified: city streets, apartment squares. For books on mental health problems, peer support may be available, perhaps even some form of reading therapy.

However, identification is just a small piece of literature. Through reading, one can open up perspectives on people and experiences that are completely foreign to oneself.

To quote (free) Fran Lebowitzia: I don’t want to look in the mirror while reading, I want to open the door. The world offered through books provides an opportunity for both.

Also used as background material: Jutta Ahlbeck, Päivi Lappalainen, Kati Launis, Kirsi Tuohela: Degeneration and the Modernizing Finland – At the Cultural Significance of Illness (Kulttuurintutkimus Seura ry, 2013).