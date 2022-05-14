Literature Ujuni Ahmed ran away from home as a teenager when community restrictions overwhelmed him – Now he is worried about missing children being taken abroad as punishment

Ujuni Ahmed is concerned that shadow societies will emerge in Finland if the problems of minority communities are not addressed in time and white feminism only pursues the affairs of the majority.

Don’t breathe unnecessarily outdoors. Don’t pay attention to yourself. Don’t defy older people. The pants are not suitable for a girl. Protect your reputation. The most important thing for a young woman is to get married honorably.

When Ujuni Ahmed, 34, was a teenager, his head on a bike with all the expectations coming from outside. He thought so much about what others think of his actions that he no longer finally knew if it was really about the expectations of others or whether he limited his own life because he had so strongly internalized the rules of honor control in his community.