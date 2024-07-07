Literature | Two women accuse bestselling author Neil Gaiman of sexual assault

Literature|The 63-year-old Gaiman has strongly denied the accusations.

Two the woman has been accused by a British fantasy writer Neil Gaiman about sexual violence. The allegations were made this week published In Tortoise Media’s podcast series.

One of the women lives in the state of Florida in the United States and the other in New Zealand. Tortoise says that the New Zealand police are investigating a criminal complaint filed against Gaiman in 2022.

63-year-old Neil Gaiman is one of the most famous fantasy writers alive. His works include, among other things The Sandman -comic script, children’s book Coraline in the house of shadowsas well as novels Star nebula and Forgotten Gods.

More than 50 million copies of Gaiman’s works have been sold internationally.

In New Zealand according to the filed criminal complaint, Gaiman has engaged in degrading and violent sex with the woman who was babysitting his children, in which the woman would not have wanted to participate.

According to the woman who ended up in a relationship with Gaiman, the sex was so violent that she once lost consciousness.

According to another accusation, Gaiman has pushed inside the woman despite her prohibitions. At the time of the relationship, the woman was 20 years old and Gaiman was 43 years old.

According to him too, Gaiman had demanded violent sex.

Author has vehemently denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, and says he finds them “disturbing”.

The accusations have come as a shock to fans of Gaiman, who is known for his progressive views, says the British newspaper The Telegraph. Gaiman’s books have been considered groundbreaking due to their diverse cast of characters in terms of gender and sexuality.

Netflix The Sandman series second season production started in June. So far, the company has not commented on the accusations presented in the podcast.