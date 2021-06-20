Literature Trump incites to write “the book of all time,” but no publisher seems to want to publish it

Donald Trump has said he has already received two offers from publishers, but he declined. Publishers do not believe this.

The United States big book publishers don’t want to concern the former president Donald Trumpin a memoir with a long stick. No, even if the book would probably be a sales success.

Publishers fear that whatever Trump writes, it wouldn’t be true, says the online magazine Politico.

“It would be hard to get a book with the facts in order,” the anonymous publisher, who remained anonymous, told the online magazine.

“If he can’t even admit his defeat in the election, how could a book be published?”

According to the Washington Post, Trump did a total of 30,573 misleading claims or a lie during the four years he was president.

Trump has said himself that the book would become an “all-time book,” says the British, among others The Guardian.

In a statement released last week, Trump claimed to have rejected two publishing contract offers from “the most unlikely publishers”. Trump did not say their names.

“I don’t want a cost deal now. Anyway, I write like crazy, and when the time comes, you see an all-time book, ”Trump exclaimed.

According to Politico, the five largest publishers in the United States, namely Penguin Random House, Hachette, Harper Collins, Macmillan and Simon & Schuster, have said they are not going to touch on Trump’s book.

A publisher spokesman said he was “skeptical” of Trump’s claim that he had already received two offers for the book.

“He has tricked so many publishers before running for president that none of the ‘big five’ would work with him anymore.”

Before during his presidency, Trump has published more than a dozen books from several different publishers. Books have often been a selling point.

Numerous Trump books put on the market Keith Urbahn Javelin told Politico that “it doesn’t matter what the good sides of Trump’s cost contract would be” because “the headache the project brings” outweighs them.

Trump’s most famous memoir, published in 1987 The Art of the Deal remained on the list of best-selling books in The New York Times for up to 13 weeks.

Editor of a memoir from Trump’s business Tony Schwartz told The New Yorker in 2016 that he “deeply regrets” making the book because Trump received a lot of attention and made him more appealing than he really is.

Schwartz said that if he had written the book now, it would have been completely different and called Sociopath.