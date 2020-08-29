Literature Translation award to Alice Martin for the translation of George Derli by Daniel Eliot

Jarl Hellemann Award the best translation book of 2019 has been awarded Alice Martille, which has translated into Finnish George Eliotin novel Daniel Deronda (WSOY).

According to the jury, Alice Martin has created a very unique language pair for the novel, which retains a strong sense of the time and at the same time brings the classic to the present day.

“Eliot’s long, multi-layered sentences that accurately detail the nuances are a real challenge for the translator, but Martin responds to the challenge with admirably agility,” the press release says.

Daniel Deronda is a 19th century classic novel with a surprising love story. According to the jury, Eliot’s intelligent humor, which has not lost its blade in almost 150 years, brings its own charm to the novel.

The novel was originally published in 1876. Four novels from Eliot’s production have previously been translated into Finnish. Author of works, Mary Ann Evans, published his book at the time under the pseudonym of George Eliot.

The prize distributed by the Finnish Book Foundation is 5,000 euros.

Publishing company The purpose of the Jarl Hellemann Translation Book Prize, founded by Tammi in 2014, is to highlight the importance of high-quality translation work of high-quality original works in writing and to raise the profile of translation literature.

The jury in 2019 included a literary scholar who served as chairman of the jury Sanna Nyqvist and the Director General of the National Board of Education Olli-Pekka Heinonen and author Katri Lipson.

Nominated for Best Translation Book of the Year were Sampsa Peltosen Finnish translation Hassan Blasimin of the work Allah99, Kaisa Kattelus Finnish translation Rachel Cuskin About the transition, Ville Keynäs and Anu Partasen Finnish translation Maylis de Kerangalin of the work The world at your fingertips mixed Arto Schroderus Finnish translation Gabriel Tallentin of the work My very own darling.

The award has been named Jarl Hellemannin who developed the Tammi Yellow Library Publication Series.