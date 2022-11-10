Literature | These six novels are nominated for the winner of Kauno-Finlandia

Already in In 1990, he won his first and in 2018 his second Finlandia award Olli was at Jalose (b. 1954) has the opportunity to rise to the top of the statistics alone, when the jury of the novel prize named his novel this autumn The stalker years as one of the six candidates.

Like Jalonen, in the soon-to-be 40-year history of recognition, they have reached two victories By Bo Carpela (1993, 2005) and Jukka Viikilä (2016, 2021).

Has received the most nominations Pirkko Saisio: seven, six under her own name and one under the pseudonym Eva Wein. Jalonen now got his sixth nomination. In addition to Carpelan, the five nominees are Leena Krohn, Kari Hotakainen and Kjell Westö.

Surprised by this this year’s nominees include a first-time author Sami Tissariwhose novel Chrysa could not fit Helsingin Sanomat’s award among the ten finalists.

Chrysan as a result, the Aula & Co publishing house that published it, founded in 2016, now got its first work on the list. Turku’s Sammakko made it to the top six for the first time Heikki Kännön with the previous novel Poet (2020).

Siltala was the best publisher: two nominations.

In all almost 200 novels were now announced for the selection board to consider.

“We have gotten to know strong figures in different phases of Finnish history, we have read dense descriptions of turning points in history, but also broad historical arcs spanning decades and centuries”, chairman of the jury Veli-Matti Pynttäri characterized.

According to him, detective stories have moved to new environments, the tension has taken on a supernatural tone, and thrillers are sometimes frighteningly topical.

“A visible part of literature is made up of novels, in which, through personal experiences, accounts are made with past disappointments, perceived injustices or bitter fates,” Pynttäri said. “The conflict between society’s demands and the limitations of life is always topical.”

Below are all of this year’s candidates, the jury’s reasoning and links to HS’s criticisms of the candidates:

Olli Jalonen: The Stalker years. Big Dipper.

Olli Jalonen

Raati: “An impressive overview of the society and politics of our recent history. In his novel, Jalonen presents a perceptive description of the change in the spiritual atmosphere, which opens up into a sharp threatening picture of the loss of our privacy. The work shows that a life devoted to following others leaves behind only an empty shell. Jalonen’s prose does not boast, does not exalt itself. It charms its readers with a small gesture of certainty.”

of HS Nora Vaarala estimated 25.9. like this: “With his novel, Jalonen realizes exactly the goal that the cohort project nominally has: to present a picture of time through an individual. The picture is carefully drawn and authentic.”

Marja Kyllönen: The dead. Work.

Marja Kyllönen

Jury: “At the center is a sovereign and powerful language that weaves the dream-like world of the work out of itself. The dead is a dive into the transgenerational guilt, envy and silence that surface through the desperate acts of the individual. The exceptionally expressive novel seduces and confuses the reader until the end. It sows fear, but still offers the possibility of hope.”

of HS Eleonora Riihinen rated 2.11. thus: “If in 1997 A lead bath language aroused passions among critics, in 2022 The dead-novel’s archaic, sonorous text bathed in images of folk poetry appears as a rare example of what it means to truly love the Finnish language.”

Heikki Kännö: Human twilight. Frog.

Heikki Kännö

Raati: “Tells about the end of man’s reign as the ruler of our living environment. Kännö writes a continuation of the European pantheon and brings the gods into the middle of a world tormented by the climate crisis, where rationality, technology and science are allowed to give way to the will of the gods. The amazing scope of the novel’s scale, the ease of narration and the vastness of the imagination make it an irresistible reading experience.”

of HS Toni Jerrman rated 7.5. like this: “A startlingly multi-leveled and ambitious work that is not afraid to challenge its readers. The text is full of things, but there is also a detailed description of everyday life. Despite the numerous elements, the whole works, so the text takes the reader like the piper of Hamelin.”

Iida Rauma: Destruction. Case report. Bridge.

Iida Rauma

Raati: “A novel about school violence, discrimination and injustice. The work, which mercilessly traces the consequences of bullying at school, is a socially significant speech about the dynamics of all kinds of discrimination, the ultimate endpoint of which Rauma describes the breakdown of his protagonist’s psyche. Destruction is a violent reading experience: the intense narration does not spare the reader even for a moment.”

of HS Summer Ahola estimate 31.1. like this: “Extermination is like an extended description of a prison or a concentration camp, or rather a list of evidence in a war crime trial: a minutely detailed account of years of daily oppression, mental nullification, and also sheer violence. However, this is not a prison or a concentration camp, but an ordinary Finnish elementary school.”

Sami Tissari: Krysa. Aula & Co.

Sami Tissari

Raati: “Create an alternative history in which the Soviet Union develops a network of thinking machines. This network also controls people before long. Along with apocalyptic visions, the work is a mixture of wandering nostalgia, swashbuckling romance and unbridled laughter, whose self-righteousness easily wins the reader over. The novel brilliantly demonstrates the power of speculative fiction as a tool for cultural criticism.”

of HS Antti Majander estimated 23.4. like this: “In Finnish terms, the rare work draws from the basic pattern of science fiction: a person who has developed assistants for himself stumbles on his intelligence. Machines are taking over. And even in the Soviet Union of the future, they won’t be able to develop a machine that has feelings.”

Eeva Turunen: Civilized and pleasant person. Bridge.

Eeva Turunen

Raati: “Creates empathy and frustration at the moment of reckoning between different generations. Turunen builds a whole with unsparingly apt observations, in which humor is combined with everyday life and a melancholic undertone. “

of HS Arla Kanerva rated 8.11. like this: “Reachs the fluctuations of the mind in the rhythm of the language, which grows the image of the work of mourning through prohibitions. The pace quickens, the words become closer to each other as the protective wall built by the narrator breaks down.”

The jury of 2022 consisted of literary researcher Veli-Matti Pynttäri, editor-in-chief Sanna Keskinen and the producer Anu-Elina Lehti.

The final recipient of the award is chosen by the bishop from among the nominated candidates Mari Leppänen.

The prize is 30,000 euros.

The award for fiction was first awarded in 1984. Since 1993, only novels have been able to receive it.

Last year, Jukka Viikilän was announced as the winner Heavenly reception.

All three The Finlandia prize will be awarded at a party on November 30, which will be broadcast live by Yle.

The non-fiction candidates were announced on Tuesday. It was the turn of the children’s and youth literature nominees on Wednesday.

In each series, the councils have always nominated six candidates, which is the maximum allowed by the rules. There must be at least three candidates.

The competition is organized by the publishing industry’s joint Finnish Book Foundation.

