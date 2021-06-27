Literature There’s a fairytale boom going on in children’s books, but do the new works have anything to do with traditional fairy tales?

The new tales focus on insanity instead of teaching.

Classic fairy tales are still an important cornerstone of children’s literature, from which new also sprouts. In fairy tales, good and evil are easy to distinguish. Their culmination is always moral teaching. Fairy tales are part of our common cultural heritage: they are also frequently referred to in other arts.

Many children today know classic fairy tales best Walt Disney as truncated adaptations of the production company. The sharp presentation of old fairy tales or outright brutality can also confuse modern parents, although there are still nascent crystallizations of the basics of life.

Over the past year, a lot of new domestic fairy tale collections have appeared for children for a long time. On closer inspection, however, few of them contain traditional fairy tales. Rather, it is about stories, nutty stories, or stories that combine everyday life and fantasy.

Orally folk tales that spread as a narrative were of interest and benefit to children and adults alike in ancient times. Fairy tales were used to learn morality and rules of conduct, but at the same time they provided an opportunity to dream. The golden age of folk tales was the beginning of the 19th century, when, for example Grimmin the brothers traveled all over Germany collecting fairy tales.

In Finland, the realistic children’s book boom of the 1970s rolled the fairy tales into oblivion for a long time. The species still survived, among other things, on television To Little Second with the established Iltasatu section. Lasse Pöystin the tales told have been ingrained in the memories of many, and Sinikka Sokka continued the tradition in the Grimm series of fairy tales just before the turn of the millennium.

Surprisingly, fairy tales have also been shown on radio: at the beginning of the 21st century, Radio Finland hosted five-minute commissioned fairy tales from Finnish authors. Storybooks were compiled from these “snippets,” of which in particular Hannele Huovin The best pole in the world and Mari Mörön Pyryhattu and Viimapää do a great job of honoring traditional storytelling.

In the new in a fairytale boom, the narration of fairy tales is not treated with wrinkles. There is a lot of humor in the works.

Paula Noronen and Minna Kivelä presented Crazy fairy tales collection (Jan 2021, fig. Aiju Salminen) tales first orally on Radio Play and Podplay. They have absurd comedy and crooked narrative. The heroes of the fairy tales include the evil grandmother, the timeless babies Keke and Vuokko, the poop and horror squirrels. Due to the abundant dialogue, more family members are needed to read the tales aloud.

Also Petra Raivolan Quite a silly storybook (Both 2021) and Ville Nummenpää Foolish Evening Tales (Mäkelä 2020, fig. Hende Nieminen) are already renounced in their names from the previously mentioned education target. Raivola’s book contains four stories from Pöhkömaa. In the first, the penguins face a fairytale destruction committee. The committee has recruited spies, ballads, who deliver the fairy tale characters they encounter to the base for detention.

Nummenpää draws on ideas from old foolish and animal tales, even though the events of the fairy tales are set in a familiar everyday environment that is spiced with whimsical coincidences.

Enlarge Over the years, Otava, in particular, has praised fairy – tale literature in expertly edited and piety – illustrated collections, the value of which has not faded over time (e.g. Animal tales from all over the world, 2015, fig. Matti Pikkujämsä, A fairy tale of princesses, 2004, fig. Kristiina Louhi and Finnish children’s foolish tales, 2000, fig. Pirkko-Liisa Surojegin). Finnish children’s fairy tales illustrator of the collection (2015) Emmi Jormalainen renewed the heroic gallery of classic fairy tales by presenting Rose and the Prince as dark-skinned.

Otava’s latest Sanna Jaatisen a collection of fairy tales provided by Sleep well contains, under its subheading, Happy Evening Tales for Little Ones. The illustrators are three creators of different styles, Emmi Jormalainen, Jonna Markkula and Nadja Sarell.

The majority of the authors in the collection are first-time writers of the fairy tale. Tuula Kallioniemi, Siri Kolu and Mila Teräs have previously made fairy tales and stories into apes. Hannele Lampela and Jukka Itkonen have also played with parodies of traditional fairy tales and heroes in their previous productions.

Sleep well The collection has a wealth of everyday tales in which a miracle or other fairytale-like element dislocates an ordinary everyday place. The means of classical fairy tales, such as the repetition of things three times, for example, the transformation of surprising objects into living things and the gentle addressing of the reader, are utilized to some extent.

Magdalena Hain fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood and three angry grandmothers cleverly refers to several classic fairy tales. Works especially well when read aloud Jyri Paretskoin troll Kääkä and Ryökäle. Its jujuna is the abundance of ä- and ö-vowels, which brings a special brawl to the fairy tale.

Literary education from the point of view, every night a leisurely joint reading moment between a child and a parent is hopefully still an important evening activity to be equated with brushing their teeth.

However, there are signs of change in the air. For the first time in the list of last year’s best-selling books, an audiobook, a Swedish behavioral scientist and NLP coach Carl-Johan Forssén Ehrlinin storybook A rabbit who wanted to fall asleep (Ottawa 2015, fig. Irina Maununen, suom. Ulla Lempinen), which, according to statistics, accounted for 68,100 songs. The trick of the book and the audiobook is the monotonous and exaggeratedly slow reading of the story, which allows the child to fall asleep quickly.

Admittedly, statistics do not tell whether the audiobook has been used more to overcome the sleep problems of children or adults.

Slightly the same thing is Helena Kunicek Boyen Unisatuja. Tales that help a child fall asleep (WSOY 2020, fig. Laura di Fransesco, suom. Kati Valli). It contains five soothing fairy tales that last no longer than five minutes to read aloud.

Psychologist Kunicek Boye has developed a form of therapy that focuses on mindfulness, where fairy tales are used as tools for relaxation, calming down and falling asleep. In addition to the four relaxing tales, the book features tricks to make it easier for a child to go to bed for an adult.

Whether you read old folk tales, dream tales or rarer modern tales to your children, you should also set aside time for questions raised by the fairy tale. After all, rushing with fairy tales is never good.