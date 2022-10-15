Literature | The world-famous author was cleared of rape suspicions – decisive evidence was found from 1380

Geoffrey Chaucer, known from the Cantenbury stories, and his servants were indeed on the same side in the trial, the researchers noticed.

From the Cantenbury Tales a well-known poet Geoffrey Chaucer (1343–1400) has been the subject of researchers’ suspicions of rape due to a misunderstanding, researchers show The Chaucer Review in the new special issue of the publication.

The suspicion of rape arose from the word raptus, which was used by the daughter of a London baker Cecily Chaumpaigne used in a document found in 1870.

The word has been used in connection with rapes and kidnappings, and many have concluded that although the document does not present accusations against Chaucer, but on the contrary, acquits him of them, the background could have been a rape committed by him, for which the victim would have been given, for example, compensation in exchange for the acquittal document.

There is also another document from which this word has been removed. This was suspected to be a cover-up attempt.

On the basis of this theory, respected feminist research has been done, and on the other hand, it has been argued that Chaucer was taken to discriminate in research and teaching due to doubts.

Ezra Winter’s mural of characters from the Cantenbury Tales is from the 18th century.

Now professor Sebastian Sobecki and working at the British National Archives Euan Roger have unearthed documents from 1379 and 1380. They show that Chaumpaigne and Chaucer were indeed on the same side in the trial.

It was that in 1379 Chaumpaigne’s former employer Thomas Staundon accused him and Chaucer of having a servant change employers without Staundon’s permission.

The law that Staundon wanted to take advantage of had been enacted because of the plague. In this way, they wanted to keep the salary level of the servants “reasonable” for the employers, even though there was a shortage of servants due to the plague. This was successful when the law limited the opportunities for servants to change jobs.

In 1380, Chaumpaigne had hired two lawyers and signed the famous document. In the light of the new information, the word, which also means rape and abduction, indicates that Staundon looked at another employer, i.e. the servant who “kidnapped” Chaucer from him. The background could be, for example, better working conditions, the provision of which was limited by law.

Of course, Chaucer could have committed crimes in the 14th century, but no written document refers to that as previously thought, Professor Sobecki estimates.

From the Landsdowne Manuscript Version of the Cantenbury Tales.

Researchers were afraid of misunderstanding and backlash. They solicited comments as part of their research paper from three feminist scholars.

They also emphasize In an interview with The New York Times, that the discovery does not at all question other feminist research criticizing Chaucer and fourteenth-century patriarchy. There is every reason to further study how Chaucer “participated in the hegemonic discourse” that affected the position of women, Professor Sobecki emphasizes.

About the feminist researchers who were asked to comment on the article Samantha Katz Seal agrees. She considers the discovery “brilliant” and freeing her from suspicion of rape.

At the same time, he states that Chaucer’s poetry had indications of the “systematic rape culture” of the time and this should be further investigated.