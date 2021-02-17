“ L he late orphan is clumsy. ” What to do, faced with the death of his family, ” landslide “ ? This feeling that nothing exists but this ridiculous piece that “Will never take place. Act I the father. Act II the mother ”inspired Frédéric Fiolof with this text of mourning, Finish the leftovers . This phrase, pronounced so many times by the mother, a trace of a distant childhood marked by hunger, has become “A reflex as much as a moral”.

The remains, today, fit in a small red object handed over by a man in black to another, angry, and who himself is all that is left of the world that was open to him during his childhood. ” What do we have to do ? “ asks himself “The 50-year-old child”. “What can words do?” “ Between these two questions stands this impossible book. “To love is to resuscitate”, he remarks on Fernand Braudel’s grave. Resuscitate, rebuild like the historian who brings the past back to life? He, like the psychoanalyst of the son’s room of Nanni Moretti after the death of her child, no longer has those words which repair and which one asks of him. He no longer believes in it. Their story, which he would like to tell, slips away. The fable turns like a glove, leaving nothing to be seen. “Now I have no other alternative but to invent you”,he adds. In the meantime, anger consumes him.

“Sleep, my little dead, sleep”

To Job, whom God overwhelmed with misfortunes to test him, were returned, at the end of the book, his sons, daughters, donkeys and camels, and a happy life up to 140 years. Nothing like that for the orphan. No one to test it, to reward it. No one to blame. Arouse the memory of a childhood enemy, take revenge in a dream. Imagine the whole of Nîmes devoured by a fire the day the father’s ashes were spread in one of his old cemeteries, why not? Or their “Invent other deaths” , later, softer, like the child who plays “it looks like …” Still, as the father said, precisely, “Put an end to the boondoggles”.We will have to tell them “Sleep, my little dead, sleep”.

To get there, we needed this book which exposes all the obstacles that had to be overcome before it was written. Frédéric Fiolof gives it to us, with astonishing delicacy and power. Ignoring genres, narrative, essay or poem, he opposes oblivion the fragile and indestructible barrier of words.