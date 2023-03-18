Literature | The swindler who tormented the book world for years finally explained his motive for cheating Manuscripts

Over the years, the scammer tried to get hold of Margaret Atwood’s blockbuster, among others.

Book world has this week received an answer to a question that has been bothering him for years. In the court records that have become public Filippo Bernardini tells what drove him to swindle more than a thousand novel manuscripts from authors and other publishing industry players.

Among other things, it tells about the motive of the book scammer The Guardian.

His guilt acknowledged by Bernardini began his illegal activities in 2016. At that time, he registered a large number of fake domains and used them to impersonate professionals in the publishing world.

This is how he acquired manuscripts over the years from unsuspecting authors and publishers. Many agents, talent scouts and even members of the Booker Book Prize jury also fell victim to the scam.

Bernardini tried to take over, among other things by Margaret Atwood, Sally Rooney and also known as an actor Ethan Hawke works. In addition to successful authors, there have been completely unknown first-time authors among those who have been cheated.

The illegal activity continued until the federal police He was arrested by the FBI last January at the airport in New York.

Bernardini’s since his arrest, his motive has been fiercely speculated.

It is known that there has been no attempt to sell the manuscripts anywhere.

According to one guess, Bernardini’s possible motive would have been an effort to get information about interesting scripts in advance, so that he would have a head start on competitors when acquiring and selling TV and film rights.

However, from the court papers that have now become public, the claim of a much more personal motive is revealed.

In his own version of the events, Bernardini says that he was driven to illegal activity by a “burning passion”. He says that he never intended to sell the manuscripts.

“I wanted to keep the manuscripts close to me and caress them before they end up in the bookstore,” he tells the New Yorker about his motives.

According to the defense, Bernardini, now in his thirties, was a lonely and bullied child who found solace in books during his dreary childhood. According to his own words, he felt that with the help of the stolen manuscript he could gain a “unique connection” with the author and that he himself was involved in the creation of the work.

at Bernardini’s had exceptionally good knowledge to carry out his scams, as he has worked in the publishing industry. This is how he managed to direct his message to the right people and use believable language in them.

He told the court that his large-scale activity started with one successful e-mail message.

“One day I created a fake email account. Then I wrote an e-mail in the name of a person who works in the book industry, using his style and asking for a manuscript for myself. It worked, and after that I continued my activities obsessively,” explains Bernardini.

Next month, we will see how the explanation sinks into the justice dividers. Bernardini is scheduled to be sentenced in the first week of April.