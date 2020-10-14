Upgrade
Literature The Swedish Academy received two new members – both of whom have received the August Prize

Bhavi Mandalia
October 14, 2020
in World
Ingrid Carlberg and Steve Sem-Sandberg will receive their lifetime seats at the Academy on December 20th.

Author and supplier Ingrid Carlberg (b. 1961) and author, critic and translator Steve Sem-Sandberg (b. 1958) are new members of the Swedish Academy. They are sitting in chairs number 5 and 14, which were released Göran Malmqvistin and Kristina Lugnin to die.

Non-fiction August Award Raoul Wallenberg Ingrid Carlberg, who won a biography in 2012, has worked for Dagens Nyheter and has been a visiting professor of journalism at the University of Gothenburg.

Steve Sem-Samberg worked for a long time as a critic of Svenska Dagbladet and now writes for Dagens Nyheter. He has been Swedish, among other things John Bergerin and Jon Fossen works and published several acclaimed novels. Sem-Sandberg received the August Prize for Fiction De fattiga i Łódź novel.

Swedish The academy had planned to fill vacancies as early as last spring, but appointments were delayed due to the corona pandemic. The new members will officially take their seats on December 20th.

The main task of the Swedish Academy is to maintain and promote the vitality of the Swedish language and Swedish literature. The Academy has 18 members. Membership is lifelong.

