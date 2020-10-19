Literature The story of the Goebbels couple is like straight out of the Beautiful and the Brave with their betrayals and trilogy: The recent work also reveals that the third wheel in the alliance was Hitler himself
In his book The Crucifixes, James Wyllie reviews the marriages and family relationships of Adolf Hitler’s insiders.
Miska Rantanen HS
New Year’s Eve at Berghof 1939. In the front row from left to right Wilhelm Brückner, Christa Schröder, Eva Braun, Adolf Hitler, Gretl Braun, Adolf Wagner and Otto Dietrich. In the second row Gerda Daranowski, Margarete Speer, Martin Bormann, Karl Brandt, Heinrich Hoffmann. In the third row, Theo Morell, Hannelore Morell, Karl-Jesko von Puttkamer, Gerda Bormann, Max Wünsche) and Heinrich Heim.Picture: akg-images / Ullstein Bild
