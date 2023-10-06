Literature | The small British publishing house is a Nobel laureate: four authors have already received the prize within 8 years

The Nobel track of the Fitzcarraldo publishing house is noteworthy, because the publishing house was founded only in 2014 and it is a small fist workshop compared to the international book giants.

Norwegian Jon Fosse won this year the Nobel Prize in Literature. A Nobel prize always brings attention to the publisher as well – but Fosse’s British publishing house Fitzcarraldo is by no means in the same situation for the first time.

Fitzcarraldo’s writers have now won the Nobel four times in eight years: a Belarusian Svetlana Alexievich in 2015, Polish Olga Tokarczuk in 2018, French Annie Ernaux in 2022 and now still Fosse.

The Nobel streak is noteworthy, because Fitzcarraldo was only founded in 2014 and it is a small fist workshop compared to the international book giants. As recently as last fall, it had a total of six employees.

FitZcarraldon The Nobel success started attracting attention last fall after Ernaux’s victory. Then, among other things The New York Times, The Guardian and The New Statesman did stories about the publishing house and its founder of Jacques Testard.

Testard told the NY Times that he himself considered starting a book publishing house a crazy and risky venture. That’s why he named his company Fitzcarraldo by Werner Herzog based on the movie of the same name. Herzog’s Fitzcarraldo (1982) is about the early 20th century businessman Fitzgerald (Klaus Kinski), who and his workers are trying to drag a steamship over a high hill in the Amazon rainforest.

In interviews, Testard has been modest about Nobel wins and has said that they depend a lot on luck and chance. According to the NY Times, the British publishing industry has been stunned by Fitzcarraldo’s success anyway.

One of Testard’s trump cards is thought to be, for example, the fact that he reads fluently not only in English, but also in French and Spanish, and is therefore good at finding authors who could be passed over by other publishing houses.

FitZcarraldo has also received attention for the appearance of his books. Ray O’Mearan the designed covers are all simple monochrome, the Fiction books are blue and the Nonfiction books are white. British fashion magazine The Face compare in 2020 Works by Fitzcarraldo by Yves Klein to paintings.

Of course, the Nobel prizes have brought Fitcarraldo not only honor, but also financial benefits: the attention brought by the prizes sells books. That is why the young publishing house can bet on a long life.